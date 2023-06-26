Comparing Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) & Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR)

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) and Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.9% of Warner Music Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.4% of Sphere Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 75.2% of Warner Music Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.6% of Sphere Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Warner Music Group and Sphere Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Warner Music Group 0 4 7 0 2.64 Sphere Entertainment 0 3 0 0 2.00

Risk & Volatility

Warner Music Group presently has a consensus target price of $35.73, suggesting a potential upside of 37.04%. Sphere Entertainment has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential downside of 9.16%. Given Warner Music Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Warner Music Group is more favorable than Sphere Entertainment.

Warner Music Group has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sphere Entertainment has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Warner Music Group and Sphere Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Warner Music Group 7.36% 192.79% 5.41% Sphere Entertainment -7.20% -3.21% -1.12%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Warner Music Group and Sphere Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Warner Music Group $5.82 billion 2.31 $551.00 million $0.81 32.19 Sphere Entertainment $1.72 billion 0.55 -$194.40 million ($3.99) -6.90

Warner Music Group has higher revenue and earnings than Sphere Entertainment. Sphere Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Warner Music Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Warner Music Group beats Sphere Entertainment on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville. This segment markets, distributes, and sells music and video products to retailers and wholesale distributors; independent labels to retail and wholesale distributors; and various distribution centers and ventures, as well as retail outlets, online physical retailers, streaming services, and download services. The Music Publishing segment owns and acquires rights to approximately one million musical compositions comprising pop hits, American standards, folk songs, and motion picture and theatrical compositions. Its catalog includes approximately 100,000 songwriters and composers; and various genres, including pop, rock, jazz, classical, country, R&B, hip-hop, rap, reggae, Latin, folk, blues, symphonic, soul, Broadway, electronic, alternative, and gospel. This segment also administers the music and soundtracks of various third-party television and film producers and studios. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Sphere Entertainment

Sphere Entertainment Co. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre. The company also operates 70 entertainment dining and nightlife venues spanning 20 markets across five continents under the Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Beauty & Essex, Cathédrale, Hakkasan, and Omnia brand names; and creates and operates New England's premier music festival. In addition, it features the Radio City Rockettes, which serves as the star for its Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall. The company was formerly known as Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. and changed its name to Sphere Entertainment Co. in April 2023. Sphere Entertainment Co. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

