Contrasting Barrick Gold (GOLD) and Its Peers

Barrick Gold (NASDAQ:GOLD – Get Rating) is one of 96 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Barrick Gold to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Dividends

Barrick Gold pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Barrick Gold pays out 666.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.0% and pay out 103.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Barrick Gold and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Barrick Gold $11.01 billion $432.00 million 274.33 Barrick Gold Competitors $1.72 billion -$30.39 million 4.49

Analyst Ratings

Barrick Gold has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Barrick Gold is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Barrick Gold and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barrick Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Barrick Gold Competitors 688 3035 3778 79 2.43

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 247.73%. Given Barrick Gold’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Barrick Gold has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Barrick Gold has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barrick Gold’s peers have a beta of 1.28, indicating that their average share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.5% of Barrick Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.4% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Barrick Gold shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Barrick Gold and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barrick Gold 1.06% 3.46% 2.39% Barrick Gold Competitors -26.42% -5.59% -1.93%

Summary

Barrick Gold beats its peers on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States. The company also has ownership interests in producing copper mines located in Chile, Saudi Arabia, and Zambia; and various other projects located throughout the Americas, Asia, and Africa. Barrick Gold Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

