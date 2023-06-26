Contrasting Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) & Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) and Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Colony Bankcorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Capital City Bank Group pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Colony Bankcorp pays out 40.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Capital City Bank Group pays out 26.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Colony Bankcorp has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Capital City Bank Group has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Get Colony Bankcorp alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Colony Bankcorp has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capital City Bank Group has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colony Bankcorp 0 2 0 0 2.00 Capital City Bank Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Colony Bankcorp and Capital City Bank Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Colony Bankcorp currently has a consensus target price of $15.38, indicating a potential upside of 60.16%. Capital City Bank Group has a consensus target price of $37.50, indicating a potential upside of 20.97%. Given Colony Bankcorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Colony Bankcorp is more favorable than Capital City Bank Group.

Profitability

This table compares Colony Bankcorp and Capital City Bank Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colony Bankcorp 14.46% 9.28% 0.75% Capital City Bank Group 19.36% 12.04% 1.06%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.4% of Colony Bankcorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.2% of Capital City Bank Group shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Colony Bankcorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of Capital City Bank Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Colony Bankcorp and Capital City Bank Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colony Bankcorp $126.56 million 1.33 $19.54 million $1.09 8.81 Capital City Bank Group $225.98 million 2.33 $40.15 million $2.74 11.31

Capital City Bank Group has higher revenue and earnings than Colony Bankcorp. Colony Bankcorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capital City Bank Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Capital City Bank Group beats Colony Bankcorp on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Colony Bankcorp

(Get Rating)

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers internet banking services, electronic bill payment services, safe deposit box rentals, telephone banking, credit and debit card services, and remote depository products, as well as access to a network of ATMs. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Fitzgerald, Georgia.

About Capital City Bank Group

(Get Rating)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services. It also provides commercial and residential real estate lending products, as well as fixed- and adjustable-rate residential mortgage loans; personal, automobile, boat/RV, and home equity loans; and credit card programs. In addition, the company offers institutional banking services, including customized checking and savings accounts, cash management systems, tax-exempt loans, lines of credit, and term loans to meet the needs of state and local governments, public schools and colleges, charities, membership, and not-for-profit associations. Further, it provides consumer banking services comprising checking accounts, savings programs, interactive/automated teller machines, debit/credit cards, night deposit services, safe deposit facilities, and online and mobile banking services. Additionally, the company provides asset management for individuals through agency, personal trust, IRA, and personal investment management accounts; and various retail securities products, such as the U.S. government bonds, tax-free municipal bonds, stocks, mutual funds, unit investment trusts, annuities, life insurance, and long-term health care, as well as business, estate, financial, insurance and business planning, tax planning, and asset protection advisory services. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Tallahassee, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Bankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Bankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.