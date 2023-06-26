Contrasting Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) and Thales (OTCMKTS:THLEF)

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) and Thales (OTCMKTS:THLEF – Get Rating) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Rocket Lab USA and Thales, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rocket Lab USA 1 2 5 0 2.50 Thales 0 1 3 0 2.75

Rocket Lab USA presently has a consensus price target of $8.45, suggesting a potential upside of 52.53%. Given Rocket Lab USA’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Rocket Lab USA is more favorable than Thales.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rocket Lab USA $211.00 million 12.57 -$135.94 million ($0.33) -16.79 Thales N/A N/A N/A $4.07 36.86

This table compares Rocket Lab USA and Thales’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Thales has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rocket Lab USA. Rocket Lab USA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Thales, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Rocket Lab USA and Thales’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rocket Lab USA -68.77% -22.79% -15.54% Thales N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.6% of Rocket Lab USA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.8% of Thales shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.0% of Rocket Lab USA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Thales beats Rocket Lab USA on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets. It also designs, manufactures, and sells Electron small orbital launch vehicles and the Photon satellite platforms, as well as developing the Neutron 8-ton payload class launch vehicle; conducts remote launch activities; and designs and manufactures a range of components and subsystems for the Photon family of spacecraft and broader merchant spacecraft components. The company serves commercial, aerospace prime contractors, and government customers. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

About Thales

Thales S.A. provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the defence and security, aerospace and space, digital identity and security, and transport markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Defence & Security, Digital Identity & Security, and Ground Transportation Systems business segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions. It also provides air traffic management solutions; flight decks and avionics equipment and functions; in-flight entertainment and connectivity systems and services; electrical systems; aerospace trading solutions; navigation solutions; support and services for avionics equipment; and connectivity solutions. In addition, the company designs, operates, and delivers satellite-based systems for telecommunications, navigation, earth observation, environmental management, exploration, and science and orbital infrastructures; signaling, communications and supervision, and fare collection management systems and related services; cybersecurity and railway digitalization systems; and main line rail, and urban and intermodal mobility solutions. Further, it provides solutions for various markets and applications, including radiology, radio frequency, microwave sources, training and simulation solutions, lasers, and microelectronics solutions for science, industry, space, defense, automotive, railways, and energy conversion platforms. The company was formerly known as Thomson-CSF and changed its name to Thales S.A. in 2000. Thales S.A. was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Courbevoie, France.

