Contrasting UCB (UCBJY) and Its Competitors

UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Rating) is one of 376 public companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare UCB to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares UCB and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio UCB N/A N/A 59.77 UCB Competitors $117.35 million -$3.60 million 16.20

UCB’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than UCB. UCB is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UCB N/A N/A N/A UCB Competitors -918.43% -61.30% -19.52%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares UCB and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

25.4% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.6% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for UCB and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UCB 0 0 2 0 3.00 UCB Competitors 599 1556 4210 41 2.58

UCB presently has a consensus price target of $96.50, suggesting a potential upside of 111.48%. As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 107.49%. Given UCB’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe UCB is more favorable than its competitors.

Dividends

UCB pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. UCB pays out 46.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Biotechnology” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.7% and pay out 12,180.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

UCB beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

UCB Company Profile

UCB SA engages in the research and development biopharmaceuticals products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

