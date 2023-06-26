Copeland Capital Management LLC Sells 563 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,723 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 378 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 817 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Newport Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $960,000. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST stock opened at $524.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $232.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $447.90 and a 12-month high of $564.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $505.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $493.14.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $540.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.72.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale



Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

