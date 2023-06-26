Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Covea Finance

Covea Finance lowered its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,386 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 11,143 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 2.4% of Covea Finance’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Covea Finance’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $42,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 2,029 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the first quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 21,214 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,541,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 159.6% in the 1st quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,693 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,666,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 1,581 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.0 %

COST opened at $524.44 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $447.90 and a twelve month high of $564.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $505.94 and a 200-day moving average of $493.14. The stock has a market cap of $232.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on COST. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. William Blair initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.72.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.