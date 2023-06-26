Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) vs. SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) Head to Head Analysis

SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF – Get Rating) and Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.0% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for SBI and Crescent Capital BDC, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SBI 0 0 0 0 N/A Crescent Capital BDC 0 0 3 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

Crescent Capital BDC has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.40%. Given Crescent Capital BDC’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Crescent Capital BDC is more favorable than SBI.

This table compares SBI and Crescent Capital BDC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SBI $6.80 billion 0.69 $3.27 billion $11.40 1.69 Crescent Capital BDC $14.84 million 36.14 $15.54 million $0.21 68.90

SBI has higher revenue and earnings than Crescent Capital BDC. SBI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crescent Capital BDC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SBI and Crescent Capital BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SBI N/A N/A N/A Crescent Capital BDC 5.49% 8.98% 4.16%

Volatility & Risk

SBI has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crescent Capital BDC has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Crescent Capital BDC beats SBI on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SBI

SBI Holdings, Inc. engages in the online financial service businesses and investment activities in Japan and internationally. It operates through five business segments: Financial Services Business, Asset Management Business, Investment Business, Crypto-Asset Business, and Non-financial Business segments. The Financial Services Business segment consists of a range of finance-related business, including securities brokerage business, which involves online securities, securities, and mobile securities trading; banking services business; and life, property, and casualty insurance business. It also provides back-office support services, real estate secured loans, and AI based data solutions. The Asset Management Business segment consists of setting, solicitation, and management of investment trust, investment advice, and provision of financial products information. The Investment Business segment includes fund management and investment in Internet technology, fintech, blockchain, finance, and biotechnology-related venture companies; private equity and leveraged buyout; and management of businesses. The Crypto-asset Business segment consists of crypto-asset exchange business, which provides crypto-asset exchange and trading services. The Non-Financial Business segment primarily consists of biotechnology, healthcare & medical Informatics Business which includes development and distribution of pharmaceutical products, health foods, and cosmetics with 5-aminolevulinic acid (5-ALA); research and development of antibody drugs and nucleic acid medicine in the field of cancer and immunology; the digitization of medical and health information, providing solutions and services that promote the use of medical big data, and medical finance, business working on advanced fields related to Web 3.0, and renewable energy business. It is also involved in e-sports related business, development of cybersecurity systems, and export of used cars. The company was formerly known as Softbank Investment Corporation and changed its name to SBI Holdings, Inc. in July 2005. SBI Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

