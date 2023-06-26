Crew Capital Management Ltd. Has $330,000 Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,109 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $354,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $896,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $466,000. Applied Capital LLC FL acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $469,000. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. 60.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $33.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $40.73. The stock has a market cap of $138.69 billion, a PE ratio of -48.53 and a beta of 0.87.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Intel’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Intel from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.65.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

