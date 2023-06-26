Crew Capital Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,911 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on Tesla from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Tesla from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Tesla from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.14.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $253.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $804.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $314.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $198.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.22.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,991,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,438 shares in the company, valued at $17,013,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,230 shares of company stock valued at $30,055,907. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

