Crew Capital Management Ltd. Sells 5,336 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,336 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 1.8% of Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $80.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $102.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.74 and its 200 day moving average is $84.00.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

