Critical Comparison: Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) & Adhera Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATRX)

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX – Get Rating) and Adhera Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATRX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.5% of Athenex shares are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of Athenex shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.2% of Adhera Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Athenex and Adhera Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athenex -86.31% -727.79% -44.44% Adhera Therapeutics N/A N/A -827.14%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Athenex 0 1 0 0 2.00 Adhera Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings for Athenex and Adhera Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Volatility & Risk

Athenex has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adhera Therapeutics has a beta of -0.11, suggesting that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Athenex and Adhera Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athenex $102.82 million 0.02 -$103.43 million ($15.88) -0.01 Adhera Therapeutics N/A N/A -$2.11 million ($1.08) -0.05

Adhera Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Athenex. Adhera Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Athenex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the Oncology Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs. The Commercial Platform segment covers the sale and market of specialty drugs and market development of proprietary drugs. The company was founded by Lyn M. Dyster and David G. Hangauer in November 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

About Adhera Therapeutics

Adhera Therapeutics, Inc., a biotech company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs. The company is developing MLR-1019 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and MLR -1023 to treat Type 1 diabetes. The company was formerly known as Marina Biotech, Inc. and changed its name to Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. in October 2018. Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

