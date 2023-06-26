Critical Comparison: Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) versus 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA)

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) and 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Fresh Del Monte Produce and 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fresh Del Monte Produce 0 0 0 0 N/A 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Fresh Del Monte Produce has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II has a beta of -0.04, meaning that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Fresh Del Monte Produce and 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fresh Del Monte Produce 2.52% 4.93% 2.77% 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A -6.17%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fresh Del Monte Produce and 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fresh Del Monte Produce $4.43 billion 0.28 $98.60 million $2.32 11.09 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A -$8.68 million N/A N/A

Fresh Del Monte Produce has higher revenue and earnings than 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.3% of Fresh Del Monte Produce shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.5% of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II shares are held by institutional investors. 29.7% of Fresh Del Monte Produce shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 48.4% of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fresh Del Monte Produce beats 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services. The company offers pineapples, fresh-cut fruit, fresh-cut vegetables, melons, and vegetables; non-tropical fruits, such as grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, and kiwis; other fruit and vegetables, and avocados; and prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, and meals and snacks. It also engages in the sale of poultry and meat products; and third-party freight services business. The company offers its products under the Del Monte brand, as well as under other brands, such as UTC, Rosy, Fruit Express, Just Juice, Fruitini, Mann's Logo, Arcadian Harvest, Nourish Bowls, Broccolini, Caulilini, Better Burger Leaf, RomaLeaf, and other regional brands. It markets and distributes its products to retail stores, club stores, convenience stores, wholesalers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company was founded in 1886 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

About 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on identifying technology and tech-enabled businesses in the consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, transportation/mobility, and financial services industries, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms, including artificial intelligence automation, data science, ecommerce, and software-as-a-service. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

