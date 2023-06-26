Critical Contrast: Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) and Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) and Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Bristol-Myers Squibb and Capricor Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bristol-Myers Squibb 1 6 6 0 2.38 Capricor Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus target price of $78.62, suggesting a potential upside of 20.87%. Capricor Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 226.73%. Given Capricor Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Capricor Therapeutics is more favorable than Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bristol-Myers Squibb 15.95% 51.75% 17.05% Capricor Therapeutics N/A -222.20% -53.66%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bristol-Myers Squibb and Capricor Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Bristol-Myers Squibb and Capricor Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bristol-Myers Squibb $46.16 billion 2.96 $6.33 billion $3.43 18.96 Capricor Therapeutics $2.55 million 50.04 -$29.02 million ($1.17) -4.32

Bristol-Myers Squibb has higher revenue and earnings than Capricor Therapeutics. Capricor Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bristol-Myers Squibb, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.6% of Bristol-Myers Squibb shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.6% of Capricor Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Bristol-Myers Squibb shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of Capricor Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Bristol-Myers Squibb has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capricor Therapeutics has a beta of 4, meaning that its share price is 300% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bristol-Myers Squibb beats Capricor Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia. It also provides Yervoy for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; Empliciti for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Abecma for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Reblozyl for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta thalassemia; Opdualag for the treatment of unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Zeposia to treat relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis. In addition, the company offers Breyanzi, a CD19-directed genetically modified autologous T cell immunotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma; Onureg for the treatment of adult patients with AML; Inrebic, an oral kinase inhibitor indicated for the treatment of myelofibrosis; Camzyos for the treatment of adults with symptomatic obstructive HCM to enhance functional capacity and symptoms; Sotyktu for the treatment of adults with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and Abraxane, a protein-bound chemotherapy product. It sells products to wholesalers, distributors, pharmacies, retailers, hospitals, clinics, and government agencies. The company was formerly known as Bristol-Myers Company. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Capricor has also established itself as one of the leading companies investigating the field of extracellular vesicles and is exploring the potential of CAP-2003, a cell-free, exosome-based candidate, to treat a variety of disorders.

