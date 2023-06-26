Critical Contrast: GB Sciences (GBLX) and Its Rivals

GB Sciences (OTCMKTS:GBLX – Get Rating) is one of 376 public companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare GB Sciences to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.6% of GB Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.4% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.6% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares GB Sciences and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GB Sciences N/A N/A N/A GB Sciences Competitors -918.43% -61.30% -19.52%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GB Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A GB Sciences Competitors 599 1556 4210 41 2.58

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for GB Sciences and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 108.75%. Given GB Sciences’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GB Sciences has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GB Sciences and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GB Sciences N/A N/A -0.04 GB Sciences Competitors $117.35 million -$3.60 million 17.24

GB Sciences’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than GB Sciences. GB Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

GB Sciences competitors beat GB Sciences on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

About GB Sciences

GB Sciences, Inc. is a phytomedical research and biopharmaceutical drug development company, which engages in the research and development of plant-based medicines and plans to produce plant-inspired and complex therapeutic mixtures based on its portfolio of intellectual property. The company was founded on April 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

