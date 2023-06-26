Critical Contrast: Golden Heaven Group (NASDAQ:GDHG) versus Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB)

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) and Golden Heaven Group (NASDAQ:GDHG – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Gambling.com Group and Golden Heaven Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gambling.com Group 5.39% 19.73% 12.53% Golden Heaven Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.6% of Gambling.com Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 57.9% of Gambling.com Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gambling.com Group $76.51 million 5.46 $2.39 million $0.11 89.74 Golden Heaven Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Gambling.com Group and Golden Heaven Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gambling.com Group has higher revenue and earnings than Golden Heaven Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Gambling.com Group and Golden Heaven Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gambling.com Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 Golden Heaven Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gambling.com Group currently has a consensus target price of $13.40, indicating a potential upside of 35.76%. Given Gambling.com Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Gambling.com Group is more favorable than Golden Heaven Group.

Summary

Gambling.com Group beats Golden Heaven Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gambling.com Group

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Bookies.com, RotoWire.com, and BonusFinder.com. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

About Golden Heaven Group

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd., an offshore holding company, engages in the development, construction, management, and operation of urban amusement parks, water parks, amusement projects, and amusement facilities in China. It operates six amusement parks, water parks, and complementary recreational facilities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Nanping, the People's Republic of China.

