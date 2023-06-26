Critical Contrast: Resona (RSNHF) and Its Rivals

Resona (OTCMKTS:RSNHF – Get Rating) is one of 264 public companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Resona to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Resona and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Resona N/A N/A 0.04 Resona Competitors $1.47 billion $373.51 million 256.91

Resona’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Resona. Resona is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

Resona pays an annual dividend of $11.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 256.5%. Resona pays out 11.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies pay a dividend yield of 13.0% and pay out 18.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Resona is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Resona and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Resona 0 1 0 0 2.00 Resona Competitors 1026 2978 2963 13 2.28

As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 323.23%. Given Resona’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Resona has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.7% of Resona shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.2% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Resona and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Resona N/A N/A N/A Resona Competitors 34.67% 10.71% 0.99%

Summary

Resona peers beat Resona on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

Resona Company Profile

Resona Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking products and services in Japan and internationally. The company offers banking and investment management services. It also offers trust banking, credit guarantee, and retail loans to individuals and small and medium-sized enterprises accounts. In addition, the company engages in the private equity businesses; collection of bills and receivables, factoring, credit card administration, business process outsourcing services, and placement services; and provision of business consulting, business process outsourcing, leasing, and system development services. It serves individuals and corporate customers. Resona Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

