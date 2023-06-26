Critical Review: Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) and Oxbridge Acquisition (NASDAQ:OXAC)

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) and Oxbridge Acquisition (NASDAQ:OXAC – Get Rating) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wheels Up Experience and Oxbridge Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wheels Up Experience $1.61 billion 0.02 -$555.16 million ($21.00) -0.05 Oxbridge Acquisition N/A N/A $7.18 million $0.07 157.00

Oxbridge Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Wheels Up Experience. Wheels Up Experience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oxbridge Acquisition, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wheels Up Experience -32.34% -123.21% -25.05% Oxbridge Acquisition N/A -51.08% 2.51%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Wheels Up Experience and Oxbridge Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Wheels Up Experience has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oxbridge Acquisition has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Wheels Up Experience and Oxbridge Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wheels Up Experience 0 3 2 0 2.40 Oxbridge Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Wheels Up Experience currently has a consensus target price of $25.60, indicating a potential upside of 2,165.49%. Given Wheels Up Experience’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Wheels Up Experience is more favorable than Oxbridge Acquisition.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.6% of Oxbridge Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 11.9% of Wheels Up Experience shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Oxbridge Acquisition beats Wheels Up Experience on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wheels Up Experience

Wheels Up Experience Inc. provides private aviation services in the United States. The company offers membership programs, charter, aircraft management, whole aircraft sales, and commercial travel services. It also provides freight, safety, and security solutions, as well as managed services. The company serves individuals, industry, government, and civil organizations. It operates a fleet of approximately 1,500 aircraft. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Oxbridge Acquisition

Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on the effect of a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of blockchain technology, artificial intelligence, and insurance technology. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Georgetown, Cayman Islands. Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. operates as a subsidiary of OAC Sponsor Ltd.

