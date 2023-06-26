Critical Survey: Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) versus Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) and Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Gracell Biotechnologies and Karyopharm Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Gracell Biotechnologies alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gracell Biotechnologies 0 0 3 0 3.00 Karyopharm Therapeutics 0 2 5 0 2.71

Gracell Biotechnologies currently has a consensus price target of $12.75, indicating a potential upside of 202.13%. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 302.01%. Given Karyopharm Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Karyopharm Therapeutics is more favorable than Gracell Biotechnologies.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Gracell Biotechnologies has a beta of -1.84, meaning that its share price is 284% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Karyopharm Therapeutics has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Gracell Biotechnologies and Karyopharm Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gracell Biotechnologies N/A -41.89% -34.94% Karyopharm Therapeutics -106.69% N/A -53.95%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.7% of Gracell Biotechnologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.6% of Karyopharm Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.0% of Gracell Biotechnologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Karyopharm Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gracell Biotechnologies and Karyopharm Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gracell Biotechnologies $60,000.00 4,762.62 -$88.08 million ($1.33) -3.17 Karyopharm Therapeutics $157.07 million 1.44 -$165.29 million ($1.80) -1.11

Gracell Biotechnologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Karyopharm Therapeutics. Gracell Biotechnologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Karyopharm Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Gracell Biotechnologies

(Get Rating)

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The company's product candidates also comprise GC007g, a donor-derived CD19-directed allogeneic CAR-T cell therapy that is in Phase 1/2 registrational trial clinical trial for the treatment of r/r B-ALL; and GC502, a TruUCAR-enabled dual CD19- and CD7 -directed, off-the-shelf allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I trial for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. In addition, it has a portfolio of earlier stage product candidates targeting various cancer indications, such as ovarian cancer, breast cancer, peripheral T cell lymphoma, a subtype of NHL, and T cell lymphoblastic leukemia. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Suzhou, China.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1). Its lead compound, include XPOVIO in combination with bortezomib and dexamethasone for the treatment of adult patients with multiple myeloma; in combination with dexamethasone for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL). The company is also developing Selinexor for treating hematological and solid tumor malignancies, including multiple myeloma, endometrial cancer, myelofibrosis, and DLBCL; and ELTANEXOR for treating Myelodysplastic Neoplasms, as well as verdinexor, KPT-9274, and IL-12 compounds. The company has license agreement with Menarini Group to develop and commercialize selinexor for human oncology indications; license agreement with Antengene Therapeutics Limited to develop and commercialize selinexor, eltanexor, and KPT-9274 for the treatment and/or prevention of human oncology indications, as well as verdinexor for the diagnosis, treatment, and/or prevention of human non-oncology indications; and distribution agreement for the commercialization of XPOVIO with FORUS Therapeutics Inc. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.