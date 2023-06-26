CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Holdings Decreased by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co reduced its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,022 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,212 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 6.7% in the first quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 97,543 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 274,039 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $20,364,000 after buying an additional 20,819 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 13,340 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 40,053 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 138.6% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 75,400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,603,000 after acquiring an additional 43,800 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

CVS Health Stock Up 0.3 %

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock opened at $69.60 on Monday. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $66.34 and a twelve month high of $107.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $89.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.21.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.