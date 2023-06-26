Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA Purchases 165 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 150.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 275 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

META opened at $288.73 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $289.67. The stock has a market cap of $739.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. As a group, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,786,308.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,689,830.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,078 shares of company stock valued at $9,240,685. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on META. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Huber Research upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.07.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

