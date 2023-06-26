Dakota Wealth Management Has $3.39 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,851 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.52.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $50.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $130,626.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,257,620.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

