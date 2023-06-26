Deltec Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in ASML by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ASML by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 2.6% in the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 2.4% in the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 2.7% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 19.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML stock opened at $697.89 on Monday. ASML Holding has a one year low of $363.15 and a one year high of $747.13. The company has a market cap of $275.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $680.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $648.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.72. ASML had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 79.79%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. New Street Research lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $694.27.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

