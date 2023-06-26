Deltec Asset Management LLC Buys 39,694 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 59.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,694 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises approximately 2.6% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $10,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of PM stock opened at $96.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.12. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on PM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.