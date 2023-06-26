Deltec Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.9 %

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $454.05 on Monday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $429.10 and a 12 month high of $556.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $450.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $468.97.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.34. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 24.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays cut Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $509.00.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

