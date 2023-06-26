Deltec Asset Management LLC Increases Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 2,500.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips accounts for approximately 1.3% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,012,956,000 after buying an additional 8,575,696 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,964,432,000 after buying an additional 3,497,750 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,338,622 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $751,035,000 after buying an additional 2,555,634 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 2,339,100 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,728,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE COP opened at $100.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.31. The company has a market capitalization of $121.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.31. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The company’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.32.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 849 shares in the company, valued at $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

