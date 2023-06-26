Deltec Asset Management LLC Invests $2.92 Million in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,922,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHW opened at $247.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market cap of $63.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $235.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.82. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $195.24 and a 52 week high of $265.64.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 29.69%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $283.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $269.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.58.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

