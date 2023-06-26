Deltec Asset Management LLC Makes New $234,000 Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 6,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Private Client Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

IWM opened at $180.57 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $201.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $178.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.