Deltec Asset Management LLC Purchases 26,850 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 73.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 26,850 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises about 1.6% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 13.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 2.3 %

Alibaba Group stock opened at $84.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $125.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.78 and its 200 day moving average is $93.65. The company has a market capitalization of $224.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.23. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $30.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.35 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $143.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.00.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

