Deltec Asset Management LLC Takes Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $178.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $183.69 and its 200 day moving average is $178.38. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

