Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Stake Raised by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 56.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,568 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $47.15 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.33. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $44.03 and a 12-month high of $78.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.72%.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DVN shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.39.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

