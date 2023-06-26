Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Acquires 5,987 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 654,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,987 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $30,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in C. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 426,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,274,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 227,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,299,000 after buying an additional 55,347 shares during the period. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.79.

C stock opened at $46.02 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $89.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $54.56.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 28.45%.

In other Citigroup news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

