Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Buys 23,352 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 597,751 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,352 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.05% of PayPal worth $45,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,857,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,250,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,906 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,690,146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,846,481,000 after purchasing an additional 590,699 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PayPal by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,271 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 110,462.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after buying an additional 17,120,572 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,133,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $66.94 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.95 and a 1 year high of $103.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on PayPal from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Atlantic Securities downgraded PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on PayPal in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.