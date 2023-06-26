Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $58.68 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 789,655 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.06% of CVS Health worth $58,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 375,771 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,018,000 after buying an additional 6,741 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,201,085 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $89,253,000 after purchasing an additional 151,185 shares during the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in CVS Health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 647,077 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $60,301,000 after buying an additional 9,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS Health Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CVS Health from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.26.

Shares of CVS opened at $69.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $89.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.21. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $66.34 and a 1 year high of $107.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.