Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Reduces Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,129 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 7,652 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $36,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 922 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.9% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,824 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PXD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $271.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $229.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.50.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $198.66 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $209.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $274.70. The company has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.43.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 31.15%. The company’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.74 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $3.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.72%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

