Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 37,878 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 971,663 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 37,878 shares during the period. Blackstone makes up approximately 1.4% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $85,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.70.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $87.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $110.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.57 and its 200-day moving average is $85.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.12, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,790,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,484,946.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 27,082 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,275,833.02. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,183.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso acquired 15,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $77,550.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,790,125 shares in the company, valued at $107,484,946.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 11,013,930 shares of company stock worth $16,922,108 and sold 3,430,100 shares worth $43,380,183. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

