Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 680 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 306,229 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $40,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $129.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $153.21. The firm has a market cap of $117.53 billion, a PE ratio of 65.70, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.02.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 337.06%.

A number of research firms recently commented on IBM. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

