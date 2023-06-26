Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Educational Development stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. Educational Development has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $4.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average of $2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Educational Development had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $14.98 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Educational Development during the 1st quarter worth $367,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Educational Development during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Educational Development by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Educational Development by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Educational Development by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 11,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.52% of the company’s stock.

Educational Development Corp. engages in the provision of educational children’s books. It operates through the PaperPie and Publishing segments. The PaperPie segment sells books through independent consultants directly to customers by hosting home parties, through social media collaboration platforms on the internet, by hosting book fairs with school and public libraries.

