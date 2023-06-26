Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Shares of Educational Development stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. Educational Development has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $4.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average of $2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.90.
Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Educational Development had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $14.98 million during the quarter.
Educational Development Corp. engages in the provision of educational children’s books. It operates through the PaperPie and Publishing segments. The PaperPie segment sells books through independent consultants directly to customers by hosting home parties, through social media collaboration platforms on the internet, by hosting book fairs with school and public libraries.
