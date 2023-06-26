Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 10,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR stock opened at $86.68 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $99.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $49.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.95.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. 888 reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet raised Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.39.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

