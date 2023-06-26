Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) versus LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Financial Review

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) and LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Dividends

Empire State Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. LXP Industrial Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Empire State Realty Trust pays out 42.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. LXP Industrial Trust pays out 131.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. LXP Industrial Trust has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. LXP Industrial Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.2% of Empire State Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.3% of LXP Industrial Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of Empire State Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of LXP Industrial Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Empire State Realty Trust 1 2 3 0 2.33 LXP Industrial Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Empire State Realty Trust and LXP Industrial Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Empire State Realty Trust currently has a consensus price target of $7.95, indicating a potential upside of 19.01%. LXP Industrial Trust has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 50.21%. Given LXP Industrial Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LXP Industrial Trust is more favorable than Empire State Realty Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Empire State Realty Trust and LXP Industrial Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empire State Realty Trust 7.74% 3.36% 1.35% LXP Industrial Trust 35.06% 5.17% 2.84%

Volatility & Risk

Empire State Realty Trust has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LXP Industrial Trust has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Empire State Realty Trust and LXP Industrial Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Empire State Realty Trust $727.04 million 1.47 $40.64 million $0.33 20.24 LXP Industrial Trust $321.24 million 8.49 $113.78 million $0.38 24.53

LXP Industrial Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Empire State Realty Trust. Empire State Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LXP Industrial Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

LXP Industrial Trust beats Empire State Realty Trust on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) is a REIT that owns and manages office, retail and multifamily assets in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. ESRT owns the iconic Empire State Building the World's Most Famous Building and the newly reimagined Empire State Building Observatory that was named #1 attraction in the US, and #3 in the world, in Tripadvisor's 2022 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best. The company is a leader in healthy buildings, energy-efficiency, and indoor environmental quality and has the lowest greenhouse gas emissions per square foot of any publicly traded REIT portfolio in New York City. As of March 31, 2023, ESRT's portfolio is comprised of approximately 8.9 million rentable square feet of office space, 718,000 rentable square feet of retail space and 721 residential units across three multifamily properties.

About LXP Industrial Trust

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

