Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EFOI opened at $1.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.36. Energy Focus has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $12.39.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The construction company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 430.14% and a negative net margin of 181.74%. The company had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Focus will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Focus, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EFOI Get Rating ) by 50.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 1.27% of Energy Focus worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

