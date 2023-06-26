Family CFO Inc Has $2.67 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Family CFO Inc decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Family CFO Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Family CFO Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after buying an additional 424,533,112 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,976.9% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,818,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727,165 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,849,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,705,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,977 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $131,081,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,835,000 after acquiring an additional 499,927 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $276.67 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $261.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $283.65.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.