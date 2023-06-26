Family CFO Inc Increases Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Family CFO Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 1.1% of Family CFO Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Family CFO Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 6,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 13,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 6,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $80.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $102.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.00.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

