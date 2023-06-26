Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Acquired by Landmark Wealth Management LLC

Landmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,655 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $4,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND opened at $45.56 on Monday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.25 and a one year high of $48.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

