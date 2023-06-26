Fifth Third Securities Inc. Has $5.80 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $70.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.78. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $60.73 and a 1-year high of $75.44.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

