Financial Comparison: PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (PBCRF) & Its Peers

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRF – Get Rating) is one of 264 publicly-traded companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare PT Bank Central Asia Tbk to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares PT Bank Central Asia Tbk and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PT Bank Central Asia Tbk N/A N/A N/A PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Competitors 34.67% 10.71% 0.99%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for PT Bank Central Asia Tbk and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PT Bank Central Asia Tbk 1 1 0 0 1.50 PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Competitors 1026 2978 2963 13 2.28

Institutional and Insider Ownership

As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 321.90%. Given PT Bank Central Asia Tbk’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

11.2% of PT Bank Central Asia Tbk shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.2% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk pays an annual dividend of $98.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 16,777.7%. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk pays out 15.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies pay a dividend yield of 13.0% and pay out 18.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PT Bank Central Asia Tbk and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PT Bank Central Asia Tbk N/A N/A 0.00 PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Competitors $1.47 billion $373.51 million 257.03

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than PT Bank Central Asia Tbk. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk competitors beat PT Bank Central Asia Tbk on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About PT Bank Central Asia Tbk

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services to individual, corporate, and small and medium enterprise customers in Indonesia and internationally. It offers savings accounts; motorcycle financing, as well as car, housing, working capital, and investment loans; mutual funds and bonds; electronic money services; credit cards; business collection services; and home and eBanking, remittance, and customer services. The company also provides investment financing, working capital financing, auto and multipurpose financing, operating lease, other financing activities, money lending and remittance, securities brokerage dealing and securities issuance underwriting, general or loss insurance, life insurance, Sharia banking, and venture capital services. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk is a subsidiary of PT Dwimuria Investama Andalan.

