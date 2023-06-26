Financial Review: AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) versus Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX)

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) and Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

AVROBIO has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quince Therapeutics has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.0% of AVROBIO shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.1% of Quince Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of AVROBIO shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of Quince Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVROBIO N/A -117.18% -87.33% Quince Therapeutics N/A -41.56% -39.80%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AVROBIO 0 0 2 0 3.00 Quince Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

AVROBIO currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 443.36%. Given AVROBIO’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AVROBIO is more favorable than Quince Therapeutics.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVROBIO N/A N/A -$105.89 million ($2.30) -0.40 Quince Therapeutics N/A N/A -$51.66 million ($2.23) -0.69

Quince Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AVROBIO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About AVROBIO

Avrobio, Inc. engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis. The company was founded by Geoff Mackay, Kim Warren, Christopher Mason, and Jeffrey Medin in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About Quince Therapeutics

Quince Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline consists of COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

