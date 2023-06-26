Financial Review: Bénéteau (OTCMKTS:BTEAF) versus Polaris (NYSE:PII)

Bénéteau (OTCMKTS:BTEAF – Get Rating) and Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bénéteau and Polaris’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bénéteau N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Polaris $8.59 billion 0.76 $447.10 million $8.31 13.88

Polaris has higher revenue and earnings than Bénéteau.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bénéteau N/A N/A N/A Polaris 5.46% 60.97% 12.72%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Bénéteau and Polaris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

88.3% of Polaris shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Polaris shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Bénéteau and Polaris, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bénéteau 0 0 1 0 3.00 Polaris 0 10 2 1 2.31

Bénéteau presently has a consensus price target of $14.10, indicating a potential downside of 13.07%. Polaris has a consensus price target of $114.27, indicating a potential downside of 0.94%. Given Polaris’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Polaris is more favorable than Bénéteau.

Summary

Polaris beats Bénéteau on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bénéteau

Bénéteau S.A. designs, manufactures, and sells boats and leisure homes in France and internationally. It provides boats under the Beneteau, Jeanneau, Lagoon, Prestige, Monte Carlo Yachts, Four Winns, Glastron, Scarab, WellCraft, EXCESS, and Delphia brand names; and leisure homes under the IRM, O'HARA, and Coco Sweet brand names. The company also offers bandofbaots.com, a community services platform for purchase and sale of new or used boats; lease purchase, credit, and insurance services through SGB Finance; and inventory and retail finance solutions. Bénéteau S.A. was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Saint Gilles Croix de Vie, France.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel. It also provides ORV accessories comprising winches, bumper/brushguards, plows, racks, wheels and tires, pull-behinds, cab systems, lighting and audio systems, cargo box accessories, tracks, and oil; snowmobile accessories, which include covers, traction products, reverse kits, electric starters, tracks, bags, windshields, oil, and lubricants; and motorcycle accessories, such as saddle bags, handlebars, backrests, exhausts, windshields, seats, oil, and various chrome accessories. In addition, the company offers light duty hauling and passenger vehicles; gear and apparel, such as helmets, goggles, jackets, gloves, boots, bibs, hats, pants, and leathers; and pontoon and deck boats. It provides its products through dealers and distributors, and online; and retail and e-commerce sites. The company was formerly known as Polaris Industries Inc. Polaris Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Medina, Minnesota.

