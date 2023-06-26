Financial Survey: Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXLSF) and Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW)

Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXLSF – Get Rating) and Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Rexel and Arrow Electronics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Rexel alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rexel 0 2 3 0 2.60 Arrow Electronics 1 4 1 0 2.00

Rexel currently has a consensus price target of $23.25, suggesting a potential downside of 2.73%. Arrow Electronics has a consensus price target of $126.71, suggesting a potential downside of 6.19%. Given Rexel’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Rexel is more favorable than Arrow Electronics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

51.4% of Rexel shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.6% of Arrow Electronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Arrow Electronics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Rexel and Arrow Electronics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rexel N/A N/A N/A $0.76 31.34 Arrow Electronics $36.79 billion 0.21 $1.43 billion $21.07 6.41

Arrow Electronics has higher revenue and earnings than Rexel. Arrow Electronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rexel, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Rexel and Arrow Electronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rexel N/A N/A N/A Arrow Electronics 3.63% 24.92% 6.62%

Summary

Arrow Electronics beats Rexel on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rexel

(Get Rating)

Rexel S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of low and ultra-low voltage electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets in France, Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks. It also provides solar modules and inverters; connected lighting, intelligent home system, home control touch screen, and smart thermostat products; residential chargers, commercial stations, and charging cables for electric vehicles; electric motors, variable speed drives, programmable logic controllers, and computers and operator interface; and fastening systems, electrical power and control, and valves and instrumentation products. The company offers products, services, and solutions in the fields of technical supply, automation, and energy management related to the construction, renovation, maintenance, and production. It operates a network of approximately 1,900 branches in 21 countries. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Arrow Electronics

(Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc. provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products, including capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services. The Global Enterprise Computing Solutions segment offers computing solutions, such as datacenter, cloud, security, and analytics solutions. This segment provides access to various services, including engineering and integration support, warehousing and logistics, marketing resources, and authorized hardware and software training. The company serves original equipment manufacturers, value-added resellers, managed service providers, contract manufacturers, and other commercial customers. Arrow Electronics, Inc. was founded in 1935 and is based in Centennial, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Rexel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.