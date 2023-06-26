First Heartland Consultants Inc. Acquires 8,354 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,354 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.89. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.40 and a fifty-two week high of $80.05.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

